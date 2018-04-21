Queen's 92nd birthday celebrated toady with 21-gun salute

The Queen’s 92nd birthday will be celebrated today (Saturday) with the council’s traditional 21-gun salute.

The Royal Borough will be saying ‘Happy Birthday, your Majesty’ with its traditional gun salute using 21 mini canons at Windsor Castle’s The Long Walk, near the Brook Street

entrance.

Experienced Borough Bombardier John Matthews will be in charge of proceedings, with the first cannon being fired at midday.

Some children from the crowd may be asked to get involved too.

Residents and visitors are advised to arrive early to get a good spot.