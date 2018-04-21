Mixed views on Royal Wedding road closures

‘A small price to pay’ is what the deputy leader of the council has said about the disruption that will be caused by road closures on the day of the Royal Wedding.

Cllr Phillip Bicknell (Con, Park), cabinet member for highways and transport and Windsor, said that all he could do was apologise after it was announced 20 roads will be closed during the Royal Wedding.

But he said that he thought it was necessary for security reasons in the wake of recent terror attacks both in the UK and Europe in recent years.

He added: “Windsorians get it.

“I’m just glad they [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] have chosen to share their day with us.

“And the legacy will be felt not just on the day, it will be broadcast all around the world, and people will be saying that looks nice.”

Cllr Bicknell confirmed that anyone who drives out of the town before the road closure will not be allowed back in with their car until after the closure ends.

However they will still be able to come and go on foot.

Some roads will be shut from 10pm on Friday, May 18, while others will shut early on the morning on Saturday, April 19.

The affected roads will remain closed until the evening on Saturday, with the time of reopening to be decided on the day.

Those who live in the closed areas will be able to leave but not re-enter, with only emergency vehicles permitted to enter the closed areas.

All the roads on the procession route will close on Friday evening, including Castle Hill, High Street, and Sheet Street.

Everyone who lives on the procession route will be contacted by the council.

However on Twitter Jane Powell said: “I live very near to the Long Walk and feel like we’ve been given so little information about the day.

“It’s a shame as we are looking forward to it but would like to be able to plan!”

Mark David added on Facebook: “It’s absolutely disgusting us common people down in the town face such disruption.

“It’s bad enough at this time of year with Legoland traffic.

“Rather than close the roads could they not fill the potholes?”

W Roads closing on Friday, May 18: Castle Hill, High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Park Street, St Albans Steet, Market Street, Queen Charlotte Street, Thames Street, River Street, Brook Street, Windsor Greys Roundabout A308 (Peanut roundabout), Albert Road A308.

Roads closing on Saturday, May 19: Maidenhead Road, Clarence Road, Alma Road, St Leonards Road, Frances Road, Barry Avenue, Datchet Road.