Ofsted inspectors rate The Windsor Boys' School as 'Good'

The Windsor Boys’ School has been rated ‘Good’ following an inspection by the government’s education watchdog.

Ofsted inspectors completed a two-day visit at the school, in Maidenhead Road, on February 28, with the results being published on Wednesday (Apr18).

An ‘Outstanding’ rating was given to the sixth form, with the report saying students received expert preparation for their next steps in life, both with applications for university and apprenticeships.

Progress for students studying A-levels was also significantly above the national average, the report added.

Examiners praised the school’s work in teaching respect for people from different cultural backgrounds and warning against discrimination while also promoting fundamental British values.

The report also highlighted the strong relationship between teachers and students which resulted in learners feeling confident and safe to improve their understanding.

The inspection is the first since the school was given a rating of ‘Requires Improvement’ in May 2013.

Headteacher Gavin Henderson, who joined in September 2013, said: “Everyone in the school has worked hard in recent years to lift the school back up to where it belongs in Ofsted terms, and I’d like to thank all the staff, governors, students and their families for working so effectively to support the aims and values of the school.

“There is a real sense of community here at TWBS and I am extremely proud to be headteacher of such an extraordinary school.”

Visit https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/ to view the report.