In pictures: Service of blessing held for artefacts which will be placed at War Horse Memorial.

A horse walked down the aisle at Windsor’s Holy Trinity Garrison Church during a service of blessing for a national war monument.

The War Horse Memorial is due to be unveiled in Ascot in June to pay tribute to the British, Allied and Commonwealth horses, donkeys and mules lost in the First World War.

Founders of the project invited people to donate artefacts from The Great War which will be placed in an airtight box at the foot of the three-metre high statue.

Descendants of soldiers from the war then attended a service led by the Rev Ainsley Swift on Tuesday, where the artefacts received a blessing.

As the blessing was about to take place, churchgoers had a surprise as Mags the horse made her way down the aisle saddled up in traditional wartime gear.

Susan Osborne, co-director of The War Horse Memorial, said: “We just wanted something to recognise what we were doing and acknowledge the service and sacrifices of horses during the First World War.

“We thought it would just put an extra touch so people would be transported back in time.”

The memorial, which will be put up on the roundabout adjacent to Heatherwood Hospital, is due to be unveiled on Friday, June 8.

It has been largely been paid for through public donations but also received funding from Berkeley Group chairman Tony Pidgley and the Royal Borough’s public arts budget.

Sculptor Susan Leyland has designed the statue so the horse’s head is lowered in a sign of respect.

Her mane is closely cropped with the statue also covered in mud and scars to reflect what the animals had to endure.

Visit www.thewarhorsememorial.org for details.