In pictures: 'Mini 21 gun' salute marks Queen's 92nd birthday

The Royal Borough wished the Queen a ‘Happy Birthday, Your Majesty’ with a traditional gun salute using 21 mini cannons on Saturday (Apr 21).

Experienced Borough Bombardier, John Matthews, was in charge of proceedings to mark the Queen’s 92nd birthday on The Long Walk, near the Brook Street entrance.

Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton, who was in attendance with his wife, Maragret Lenton, fired the first cannon at midday.

Families and school children were also offered a chance to light a fuse and take part in the rest of the day’s festivities.

Describing the cannons, a Royal Borough spokesman said: “They are surprisingly loud despite their size.”