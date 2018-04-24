Police warn people looking to disrupt Royal Wedding of 'robust' response

Protesters who attempt to disrupt the Royal Wedding will be dealt with in a ‘robust yet proportionate manner’, police say.

Anti-monarchy campaign group, Republic, has written to Thames Valley Police seeking assurances that peaceful protests will be allowed in Windsor on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s special day.

In an email to the force’s Chief Constable Francis Habgood, Republic chief executive Graham Smith, said: “Can you please reassure me that anyone found carrying a placard or a banner or appearing to be heading to the site to protest will not be arrested or obstructed, unless there is a genuine risk to public safety?”

The email added that any attempt by the police to disrupt peaceful demonstrations would be ‘wholly inappropriate’.

A TVP spokesman said: “Thames Valley Police will be working closely with our partners to deliver a safe, secure and happy event for all.

"Everyone has a right to express their views peacefully, however anyone looking to disrupt the event will be dealt with in a robust yet proportionate manner.”