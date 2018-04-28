Windsor College designs medal for Royal Windsor Triathlon

A student from Windsor College has been chosen as the winner of the Royal Windsor Triathlon design a medal competition.

Teihya-Mae, who is studying BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma Interior Design and Visual Merchandising, will have her design used on the medal of the Royal Windsor Triathlon which takes place on Sunday, June 17.

Nick Rusling, CEO Human Race said: “We definitely found it tough to pick a winner!”

“It was great to see so many students from the local community demonstrating their creative skills, as well as their willingness to get involved with a local sporting challenge. We hope that many of them will consider volunteering at the event and handing out the finished medals themselves to those triathletes who complete the course.”

The first Royal Windsor Triathlon was created in 1991, and in 28 years become one of the most popular events in the triathlon calendar.

Pip Shepherd, lecturer in Interior Design at Windsor College said: “We're always trying to get our students ready for the industry, so for Teihya to have her first experience of getting her design selected and used is fantastic."