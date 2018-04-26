Prince William named as Best Man for Royal Wedding

11:35AM, Thursday 26 April 2018
Prince William has been named as the Best Man for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
A statement by Kensington Palace said The Duke of Cambridge is ‘honoured’ to have been asked and is looking forward to supporting his brother at St George’s Chapel on May, 19.
Prince Harry served as Best Man to Prince William at his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.
