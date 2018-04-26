Temporary ice arena to return to Windsor after planning permission approved

Councillors called for the removal of dazzling Dumbo lights while discussing an application for a temporary ice rink in Windsor.

Windsor on Ice has been running its ice arena and theme park rides in Alexandra Gardens during the winter months for the past four years.

The company has to renew its planning permission on a yearly basis, with members of the Windsor Urban Development Management Panel meeting on Wednesday (Apr25) to decide its fate.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick) told the meeting at Windsor Guildhall that the attraction brought visitors to Windsor, benefiting both businesses and residents.

But she said that the lights of the Dumbo ride were too high and too bright and called for the ride to be changed.

“My only concern is the Dumbo ride at the back,” Cllr Rayner said.

“It’s very popular but the light is incredibly high and goes on top of the whole site and you can see the word Dumbo lit up from quite a long way out of Windsor.”

Cllr Phil Bicknell (Con, Park), cabinet member for Windsor, also raised concerns from residents at the meeting who claimed the attraction had become too big and noisy.

He said: “Its been said that there’s been no bookings for the relatively new bandstand, that may be because it’s not available as the ice rink is there.

“This shouldn’t be looked at as a done deal every year.”

Councillors were told by the borough’s legal team that removing a ride from the application would not be an enforceable condition.

The panel voted 5-4 in favour of granting planning permission for the ice rink, which will be open from November 16 to Jan, 6.