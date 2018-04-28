The Queen presents new standard to Royal Tank Regiment

The Queen presented a new standard to the Royal Tank Regiment at a parade in St George’s Hall on Wednesday.

As Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment, Her Majesty hosted its soldiers and officers at Windsor Castle and paid tribute to their efforts.

The Royal Tank Regiment is the oldest tank unit in the world and since the Second World War it has been deployed to almost every conflict Britain has been involved in.

A standard – or regimental flag – was originally used by the army as a rallying point on the battlefield to help soldiers avoid becoming disorientated.