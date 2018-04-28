SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sat, 28
10 °C
Sun, 29
10 °C
Mon, 30
6 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • The Queen presents new standard to Royal Tank Regiment

    The Queen presented a new standard to the Royal Tank Regiment at a parade in St George’s Hall on Wednesday.

    As Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment, Her Majesty hosted its soldiers and officers at Windsor Castle and paid tribute to their efforts.

    The Royal Tank Regiment is the oldest tank unit in the world and since the Second World War it has been deployed to almost every conflict Britain has been involved in.

    A standard – or regimental flag – was originally used by the army as a rallying point on the battlefield to help soldiers avoid becoming disorientated.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved