ATIK presents £5k cheque to Alexander Devine charity

A nightclub manager has presented a £5,531 donation for bathing equipment to the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

Jon Taylor, general manager of ATIK in Windsor, presented the grant from the Echo Trust charity owned by the club’s parent company, The Deltic Group, on Monday, April 16.

The cash will be used to buy a bath chair and two shower cradles for the new hospice in Snowball Hill, which is set to open in the early summer.