Windsor and Eton Brewery given royal seal of approval

The Queen has given her seal of approval to a brewery by granting it a Royal Warrant.

The award allows the Windsor and Eton Brewery to display a Royal Coat of Arms on its beers, vehicles and buildings.

To become a Royal Warrant holder, companies must have supplied goods to the Royal Household for more than five years.

The brewery, based on the Vansittart Estate, brews its beers using barley grown on the Windsor Farm, with the spent grains being returned to feed the farm’s cattle.

Windsor and Eton Brewery director Will Calvert said: “To be Windsor’s community brewery working with all our local suppliers and customers including the Royal Household is a real privilege.

“With this award comes responsibility, and we’ll never forget how we serve Windsor and Eton, and that we’re only ever as good as the quality of our last pint of beer and how we treated our last customer.”

The company celebrated its eighth birthday on St George’s Day.