In pictures: Countdown's Rachel Riley joins hundreds of dogs for charity walk

Hundreds of pooches wagged their tails in excitement as they set off on a sponsored walk through Windsor Great Park on Saturday— joined by Countdown presenter Rachel Riley.

The annual Great British Dogwalk, which raises money for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, saw dog walkers taking part in 4km and 8km journeys in 20 locations across the country.

Rachel Riley got the walk started counting down from 10.

She said: “The Great British Dog Walk is a lovely way for dog lovers to get together to show support for a fantastic charity.

“Cuddling puppies has always been one of my favourite pastimes, but I never knew what a difference a hearing dog could make to the life of a deaf person until I saw it first hand.”

The charity trains dogs to assist deaf people by listening out for sounds around the home and to provide companionship.

A total of 210 walkers took part in the Windsor event and raised just under £2,000 for the charity.

David Robson, from the charity’s media team, said: “It’s a great way for people to get out and meet loads of new people and loads of lovely dogs. Everyone seems to have a great time.”

Visit www.hearingdogs.org.uk/greatbritishdogwalk for more information.