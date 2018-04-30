SITE INDEX

    • A gin and Prosecco festival is coming to Windsor

    Fizz fans can sip on their favourite drinks at a Gin and Prosecco Festival in Windsor.

    A ‘garden party atmosphere’ is promised at the event which is taking place at Windsor Guildhall on Friday, May 25.

    A range of gin distillers will be offering free samples, with a prosecco bar, food platters and boozy cakes also available.

    Bars at the festival will work on a token basis, with drinks vouchers costing £5 each.

    Tickets for the event, which runs from 7 to 11pm, cost £13 each.

    Visit https://bit.ly/2vOiPPX for details.

