Windsor Football Club targeted by mystery graffiti artist

A graffiti artist has caused hundreds of pounds of damage by scrawling over signs at Windsor Football Club.

The mystery vandal covered the entrance signs to the club’s Stag Meadow ground with the tag ‘FORK B30’ while also targeting the café.

Chairman Kevin Stott said the graffiti has been written in permanent ink, with each sign likely to cost about £300 to replace.

He told the Express: “It’s just a nuisance because we’re a volunteer-run organisation and somebody has to clear this up.

“Whoever is doing this isn’t exactly Banksy.

“There doesn’t seem to be any motive behind this at all, it’s just vandalism.”

The vandal’s work has also been spotted in the town centre, with the tag popping up on the Windsor Greys Roundabout A308.

Kevin called on anyone with information about the mystery tagger to come forward.

He added: “Someone must know who this person is and if there was anyway they could tip someone off that would be very useful.”