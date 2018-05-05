Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choose carriage for their Windsor procession

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle have chosen the carriage that will parade them through the town after their wedding on May 19.

The single horse-drawn carriage selected is one of five Ascot Landaus in the Royal Mews that are used for royal engagements, including The Queen’s procession up the course at the Royal Ascot Race.

Starting at 1pm the Carriage Procession will travel from St George’s Chapel, through Windsor Town and return to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk.

Prestigious Windsor Grey horses have been used to draw the carriages of successive monarchs and Members of The Royal Family since Queen Victoria and will be used to pull the newlyweds past the waiting crowds.

Kensington Palace said: “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to this short journey which they hope will allow them to express their gratitude for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day.”

Previously travelling as Best Man in one of two Ascot Landau’s from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011, Prince Harry will soon take a seat in one of the carriages as a married man.