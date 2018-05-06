Old Windsor man takes 425 mile challenge

A business development manager has raised thousands of pounds after a gruelling 430 mile non-stop bike ride from Edinburgh to Windsor castle in under 40 hours.

Salvatore Bruno, 41, is raising money for The British Heart Foundation on the 425 mile trip.

His challenge began at 4.30am on Friday, April 20 and ended after he touched the gates of Windsor castle sometime after 4pm, but well within his original goal.

Salvatore said: “The most memorable part was reaching the top of the Pennines and watching the sun set on Friday evening.

“That for me was a special moment as before that it was getting really tough, I went though all the emotions.”

He said he had become passionate about raising awareness for the charity which funds cardiovascular research in the UK after his father Carlo passed away in 2015 after a heart attack at 65-years-old.

Salvatore, also works as an online personal trainer, so he keeps himself pretty fit anyway but it was the first time he had rode a bike for years.

With the help of small team he spent the last three months preparing for the challenge.

He lost 1.5kg and burnt over 26,000 calories during the ride, stopping only to take on food and water.

“There’s no way I could have done it without the support of my team.

“It’s also about showing people that if you try for something you can do anything, even at my age”, he laughed.

Salvatore has already stopped his original target and is still accepting donations at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/v2fitnesschallenge2018