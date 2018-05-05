Hundreds of men turn out for life-saving prostate cancer screening

More than 1000 men underwent potentially life-saving prostate cancer screening tests at Royal Windsor Racecourse.

The Lions Club of Windsor organised the event as part of its campaign to encourage men in the ‘at risk’ group, aged over 45, to get tested for the most common form of cancer.

Despite stocking up on 1000 test kits, people had to be turned away due to high demand.

Event manager Diane Purchase said: “Attendance was at record levels and while we planned for a thousand test kits, which included a contingency supply, unfortunately we ran out and had to turn away 100 or so potential attendees.

“Prostate cancer has hit the headlines recently with some high profile personalities reporting they have contracted the condition and it is clear that these circumstances together with our significant promotional programme had a real impact.”

Volunteers from nearby hospitals and general practices pitched in to help administer the free blood tests.

Donations made at the event on Thursday, April 26 raised £2300.