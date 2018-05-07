The Gruffalo author visits St Edward’s Catholic First School

The pair behind an award-winning children’s book cheered on pupils as they took part in a readathon.

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, the writer and illustrator of The Gruffalo, visited St Edward’s Catholic First School in Parsonage Lane after it won a competition.

Pupils had been taking part in a sponsored read organised by the Read for Good charity which aims to give all youngsters in the UK the opportunity to develop a love of books.

Julia said: “Inspiring children to read is one of the greatest gifts you can give them.

“Reading is like flying, it can carry you to different worlds.

“So hurray for Read for Good, who help launch so many children on that exciting journey.”

The visit took place on Thursday, April 26.