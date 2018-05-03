COMPETITION: Win tickets to Ministry of Sound’s Classic Ibiza at Windsor Racecourse

The Express has teamed up with Summertime Live to offer readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to Ministry of Sound’s Classic Ibiza with The Urban Soul Orchestra at Windsor Racecourse.

The event which takes place on Friday, August 3, will feature the Urban Soul Orchestra conducted by Stephen Hussey performing classic Ibiza anthems, with a live DJ and vocalists.

The evening will begin with a chill-out set in the first half, followed by a half-hour interval with a DJ playing the latest Ibiza tunes.

As dusk falls, the lasers will hit the Windsor skyline as the Urban Soul Orchestra returns, bringing some of the biggest dance tunes to life.

The Express is giving away four pairs of tickets and each pair is worth £59.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question: Who conducts the Urban Soul Orchestra?

Please send your answer with your name, address, email and daytime telephone number to either sallyg@baylismedia.co.uk or Ministry of Sound’s Classic Ibiza competition, Newspaper House, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead SL6 1HX, by 9am on Wednesday, May 16. The winner will be advised on Thursday, May 17.

