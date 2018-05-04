Domestic abuse victims to continue receiving support in Royal Borough

Domestic abuse victims will continue to receive support after a charity’s contract with the Royal Borough was extended by two years.

Dash (Domestic Abuse Stops Here) has been working with the council for about 40 years to help people suffering from abuse through crisis work and providing emotional support to victims.

The charity, which is based at Slough Trading Estate, lost the contract to provide services for Slough Borough Council in March.

However, the Royal Borough renewed its contract with the charity in April.

Dash chief executive Jayne Donnelly said: “I was really delighted with the new contract. This really shows the Royal Borough’s commitment to domestic abuse.

“Hopefully we’re breaking the cycle for people and allowing them to thrive as a family. Domestic violence impacts children as well, so in the long term we’re really helping them to live a healthier and happier life.

“If the frontline services are there and are strong then it will also reduce the strain on other services such as police and social care.”

Dash provides two different kinds of services for victims of domestic abuse in the borough.

They work with the police, social services and solicitors to give crisis support to ‘high risk’ victims who are in danger of injury or even death, reducing the risk as quickly as possible.

They also provide outreach services to lower-risk victims in the form of emotional support to try and help them understand and break the cycle of abuse.

Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill) put a motion into council last week for the council to adopt a zero tolerance approach to any form of domestic violence and abuse.

He said: “It’s all about responsibility.

“Even if we don’t directly know someone who is suffering, we all need to be alert and spot the signs.

“There is a challenge with men coming forward because there is still a stigma, which we need to obliterate.

“We are looking to see how we can encourage male sufferers to come forward and provide outreach as ambassadors.”