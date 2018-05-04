Busy Buttons marks Royal Wedding with Guinness World Record attempt

As Royal Wedding fever hits the town, Busy Buttons Design Centre is hoping to mark the event by making a new Guiness World Record.

The community interest company, based in Windsor Yards, and run by Louella Fernandez-Lempiäinen and her husband Lautaro Lempiäinen want to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by making the ‘the world’s longest concertina folded card’.

“We know we had to do something for the Royal Wedding and thought about how we could involve the community and bring everyone together and it just evolved”.

The record attempt will be made up of ten designs that depict the landmarks the couple will pass on their first journey as husband and wife, including St George's chapel, The Guildhall and The Copper Horse.

The drawings on the cards are the hard work of Louella and Lautaro’s eight year old son, Leon. Each participant in the record will be able to personalise their card with their own messages and drawings.

The finished record attempt will be presented to the royal couple in a decorative wooden gift box designed by the Busy Buttons Design Centre along with the children​

Louella said: “Everyone’s welcome from the smallest to the oldest – it represents the community so everyone has to be represented.”

The Mayor and Mayoress of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton and Mrs Margaret Lenton, will be visiting the Centre on May, 5 at 12 noon.

The record attempt started on April, 28 and will continue right up to the day of the wedding on the May, 18 with Busy Buttons stalls in and around Windsor on the big day.

People interested in visiting the centre, becoming a sponsor or in volunteering to help assemble the card should email: contactbusybuttons@gmail.com or call: 0800 1018332.

People can drop in at anytime between 10.30am -7pm.