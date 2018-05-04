Windsor hotel fined thousands of pounds for removing windows from historic building

Two companies have been told to pay thousands of pounds after illegally removing historic windows from a hotel in the heart of Windsor.

Savora Hotels Ltd and the Sir Christopher Wren Hotel and Spa were told to pay more than £27,000 after eight windows were removed from the Grade II-listed hotel in Thames Street.

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray), Royal Borough cabinet member for planning and health, said: “Windsor is a town with an iconic national reputation that we work hard to protect.

“Our officers worked quickly when we became aware of this breach and I’m delighted their hard work has led to a successful prosecution.”

Savora Hotels Ltd, of Thurloe Place, Kensington, bought the 18th century building, which formerly operated as a royal coal master’s house, in 2011.

The firm appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on February, 23 where it admitted one count of breaching Section 9 of the Listed Building Act.

Sir Christopher Wren Hotel and Spa, of Thurloe Place, Kensington, also admitted one count of breaching Section 9 of the Listed Building Act on the same date.

District Judge Sophie Toms sentenced the two companies at the same court on Friday, April 20.

Cllr Coppinger added: “There are 72 Grade II-listed buildings in the borough and we will do whatever we can to preserve our heritage.

“I hope this significant fine discourages others from taking our communities’ historic landmarks for granted.”