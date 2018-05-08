In pictures: Windsor Zombie Walk 2018

A horde of flesh-eating lifeless creatures provided a treat for Windsor’s tourists on Saturday (May 5).

Visitors from far and wide who had arrived to get a glimpse of the castle and historic buildings are used to getting selfies with the Queen Victoria statue.

But they found themselves mingling with expertly costumed ‘corpses’ as Windsor’s Zombie Walk made its way through town.

Organiser Steve Nash, 48, said he was pleased with how the unsuspecting public reacted.

The Maidenhead-based DJ said: “I think it’s something people seem to really enjoy if they enjoy zombie movies.

“It is a nice chance to dress up.

“This year was not the best year for attendance but everyone was saying interaction, especially by the tourists, was excellent.”

The zombies stopped to take photos with the bemused visitors.

A delivery driver even risked being late with his order so he could pull over and get a photo with one of the undead.

Starting at The Hope in Alma Road, the horde made its way to the castle and back during the evening before partying at that venue.

Unlike other zombie walks, which are usually held around Halloween, Saturday’s reanimated group were able to take advantage of the warm May weather.

It is usually held earlier in the year to coincide with the last episode of a season of hit zombie US TV series The Walking Dead