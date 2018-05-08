SITE INDEX

    • Youngsters create cards for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

    Cards for soon-to-be-wed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were made by children at the Windsor Guildhall on Saturday (May 5).

    Youngsters were able to fashion well-wishing notes which are set to be delivered to the happy couple by Windsor Castle staff.

    The turnout was not high, which the council’s museum, arts and local studies officer Calum Barlow chalked up to the good weather.

    “It has been a fun event for the kids to take part in,” he said.

    “In Windsor, at the moment, we are trying to support the Royals in their marriage.”

