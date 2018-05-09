Mysterious 'FORK' graffiti causes thousands of pounds of damage in Windsor

A graffiti tagger who has sprayed his or her signature across Windsor has caused more than £10,000 of damage.

Police reported more sightings of the mysterious ‘FORK’ tag over the Bank Holiday Weekend, with traffic lights and buildings being targeted.

According to the neighbourhood alerts, on Sunday (May6), a building in Clewer Hill Road was covered in black spray paint between 11am and 3.15pm.

The following day, a witness reported seeing someone tampering with temporary traffic lights in Osborne Road at about 3am.

When they went to investigate, they found the lights had been tagged with the ‘FORK’ graffiti.

Police say the tagging spree has caused more than £10,000 of damage and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.