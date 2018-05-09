In pictures: Upton House School celebrate the Royal Wedding

Busy Buttons Design Centre took their Guinness World Record setting attempt to Upton House School on Friday 4 May.

Each pupil contributed to what is hoped will become the world’s longest card and gift for Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle by completing one of Busy Button’s royal card designs with their own drawings and messages.

The school really made a day of it, combining the Busy Buttons visit with their own Royal Wedding celebrations.

Children and staff dressed-up as either a prince, princess or in red white and blue, helped to complete three 1,000 piece Royal themed jigsaw puzzles and made smoothies on a Union Jack theme.

Lunch was an outside affair with each child given a party bag filled with sandwiches, a cupcake and a special chocolate decorated with Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle’s names and the date of the wedding.

Headmistress of the school, Rhian Thornton said: “It was a wonderful day and the children absolutely loved taking part in the record attempt, their designs were exquisite.”

