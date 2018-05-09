In pictures: The Queen attends Royal Windsor Horse Show

The Queen made an appearance at the opening day of the Royal Windsor Horse show today.

The show, now in its 75th year, is held annually in the private grounds of Windsor Castle and is the only event of its kind in the UK to host international competitions in show-jumping, dressage, driving and endurance.

The 92-year-old monarch could be seen watching the action in a powder blue cardigan, white blouse and tweed skirt.

More than 55,000 visitors are expected to attend the show during the week, which runs until Sunday.

There will be equestrian competition and performances in five arenas.