Pets Corner: Arthur at RSPCA Hillingdon

Handsome gentle Arthur is about a year old and a Continental Giant, one of the largest and oldest rabbit breeds.

His previous owner had to give him up along with several of his younger family members, due to having too many to look after. All are now in search of loving homes.

Arthur is a sweet and friendly boy as you would expect from a breed generally known for their intelligence and lovely laid-back temperaments.

Please get in touch if you could offer Arthur, or any of our baby giants, a home. Contact the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or online at www.rspca hillingdonclinic.org.uk