Windsor Running Festival: Firms use half marathon as team-building exercise

Financial services technology firm Fiserv is fielding a team of runners in the Windsor Half Marathon Corporate Challenge, a unique team-building and fundraising opportunity for businesses competing in that most impressive of road race venues – Windsor Great Park.

Fiserv, based in Slough, is entering a number of Corporate Challenge teams in the race on Sunday, September 30 as part of their programme to engage and support local events and communities.

Team captain Paul Driver said: “Fiserv cares about our associates’ total well-being; including their physical, mental, emotional and social health.

“We want our team to be healthy and well in all facets of their lives.

“For many, that starts with getting more active.

“Encouraging participation in the Corporate Challenge is another way of promoting these health and wellness goals.

“We recently moved to a new office in Slough and a number of our associates regularly run through Windsor and along the Long Walk where the race is held. We are proud to participate in such a great event and have the chance to give back by raising funds for Cancer Research UK.”

The team aims to raise £1,000 for the charity.

Race director Peter Hier added: “The half marathon sells out each year, and 500 places are specifically reserved for our Corporate Challenge teams, who pledge to raise a minimum of £100 for their designated charity.

“There is no limit to the number of entrants in each team and guest runners are welcomed – so invite your clients, suppliers, friends and family!”

The winning men’s and women’s teams will each receive a unique Windsor Half Marathon Corporate Challenge Trophy and the company which raises the largest amount for charity will also receive a trophy.

For more information about the 2018 Windsor Half Marathon visit www.runwindsor.com

If you would like to enter a team in the Corporate Challenge, or find out more about the race day hospitality packages visit www.run

windsor.com/the-event/

corporate-challenge/