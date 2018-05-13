Windsor ball to raise money for charitable fund set up in memory of toddler

A ball will raise money for a charitable fund set up in the memory of toddler Maggie-Mae Morgan, who lost her battle with leukaemia on March 8.

Tickets for Maggie-Mae’s Big Red Birthday Ball will go on sale on Sunday – exactly a year after doctors told her parents Leah and David that there was no trace of leukaemia in the youngster’s bone marrow.

Leah said: “we chose that day because it was a special day.”

The proceeds of the ball will go to a Brighter Future Fund in Maggie-Mae’s name which was set up with the help of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Leah and David, from Holyport, made the cause of the fund –– hard-to-treat cancers and chemotherapy resistant leukaemia.

The ball will be held on Saturday, September 15, two days after what would have been Maggie-Mae’s second birthday.

It will also be a year on from the day the family was told the leukaemia had returned.

The ball will be held at the Harte and Garter Hotel, in Windsor, and is Moulin Rouge themed.

The family are looking for local businesses to sponsor the event, Leah said: “We’re also looking for a celebrity compere or toast master.”

Tickets are £80 per person. Visit www.facebook.com/events/476220969462137 for more information.