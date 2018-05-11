Council looking to increase security at Alexandra Gardens after woman is raped

A councillor has pledged to do ‘whatever it takes’ to increase security in Windsor after a woman was raped in Alexandra Gardens.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the attack, on Saturday, April 28 between 2.15am and 2.30am.

Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park) the cabinet member for Windsor said the council is in discussions with police about more lighting and CCTV cameras at the park, which is close to the town’s nightclubs and bars.

He said: “The message has got to be that we think it’s abhorrent and we will do whatever is necessary to put in place whatever it takes to stop this happening.

“Officers are now looking at the area to see whether we can get more lighting and CCTV cameras there.

The victim had been with a friend when she was approached by two men. One man led her away from Goswell Hill and took her into Alexandra Gardens, near the entrance to Goswell Road, where he raped her. She then left the park and returned to her friend.

A 20-year-old man from Hayes, London, was arrested the next day on suspicion of rape in connection with the incident and was released under investigation.

Cllr Bicknell added: “Until we’ve got the facts it’s difficult to comment fully but we’re not sleeping on our laurels and we’re going to see what we can do to strengthen that part of the town.”

Detective Constable William Holbrook, of Maidenhead CID, said: “We are working to establish the circumstances and I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area who saw anything.”

The incident is the second rape reported in Alexandra Gardens in the past eight months. A woman in her 20s was also attacked in Bachelors Acre in December while another woman was raped in Victoria Street in September.

Call police on 101 quoting reference 4318027632.