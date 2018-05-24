Firefighters tackle basement blaze at Windsor funeral directors

09:00AM, Thursday 24 May 2018
A basement caught fire at a Windsor funeral directors this morning (Thursday).
Neighbours raised the alarm after spotting flames inside Lodge Brothers, in St Leonards Road, at about 2am.
Crews from Slough and Windsor attended the scene and soon discovered the flames were leaping up through the floorboards from the basement.
They spent more than an hour cutting away the floor and extinguishing the fire.
Nobody was injured but damage was caused to the floor and the front door of the property.
No official cause has been identified but crews believe it may have been started following an electrical fault.
