Red Bull Timelaps comes to Windsor Great Park

The world’s longest one-day cycling race is coming to Windsor in the autumn.

Red Bull Timelaps, which takes place on a 6.6km (4.1 mile) circuit on the undulating roads in Windsor Great Park, is a race with a difference.

It is a one-day event, but because it falls on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27, the day the clocks go back, it is 25 hours long.

Teams that enter must compete to complete the most laps – with the team rounding the circuit the most times winning.

There is a twist too, as at 2am, the time when the clocks shift, it becomes Power Hour.

During Power Hour the circuit is shortened, and each lap counts as double, so teams should ensure their strongest riders are ready. To enter visit www.redbull.com/gb-en/events/timelaps