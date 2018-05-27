Mum and daughter urge people to join them on the Sunflower Walk for Thames Hospice

A mum and daughter from Dedworth are urging people to join them in a fundraising walk for Thames Hospice after their loved one received care there.

Lisa Collin’s mum, Marilyn Moran, had bowel cancer and was originally admitted to the hospice for respite care and support for her medication.

Sadly things took a turn for the worse for Marilyn but the hospice was a sanctuary, Lisa said: “She felt so safe and looked after, she kept saying to me ‘I don’t want to go home!’”

The Sunflower Walk takes place on Saturday, June 9 at Virginia Water, Surrey and has a course suited to everyone.

Starting at 10am you can choose to from a 4km, 6.5km or a 13km route around the scenic Virginia Water.

Lisa added: "We want as many people as possible to join us at The Sunflower Walk, it’s got such a good atmosphere.”

The Sunflower Walk costs £20 for adults, £5 for children and free for infants under 4 years of age and registration includes a T-shirt for adults and sunflower deely boppers for children.

To find out more or to sign up go to www.thameshospice.org.uk/sunflowerwalk or call 01753 842121.