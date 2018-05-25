Founding member of Windsor hospice dies aged 93

One of the founding figures of a hospice for terminally ill people in Windsor has passed away at the age of 93.

Dr Douglas Denny died peacefully at St David’s Nursing Home, in Ascot Priory, on Wednesday, May 16.

He will be remembered for helping to set up the Thames Valley Hospice, in Hatch Lane, which offered people with life-limiting illnesses a comfortable environment to receive end-of-life care.

The charity went on to merge with The Paul Bevan Cancer Foundation in 2005 to form Thames Hospicecare.

Douglas’ son, Michael, 68, said: “I think at the time hospices were beginning to be thought about because the NHS wasn’t providing the sort of care that people needed when they were seriously ill.

“The feeling was there was a need for a place where people could receive special care who were unable to be dealt with at home.”

Enfield-born Douglas moved to Stoke Poges in 1961 when he started working as the managing director of the aviation division at Bestobell, in Slough Trading Estate.

He worked for the company until 1984, utilising his PhD in engineering, when he turned his attentions to setting up a hospice in Windsor.

Alongside his wife Pauline, he led a team of dedicated people from Slough’s St Anthony’s RC Church and St Joseph’s RC Church in Gerrards Cross to accomplish his objective.

The group bought the charity’s Pine Lodge base, in Hatch Lane, in 1984 with The Queen officially opening it three years later.

Douglas stepped down as chairman of trustees in 1995.

Michael added: “He was a very kind and gentle man.

“He was very sensible and a great person to ask advice from.”

Douglas had five children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

His funeral will be held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church , in Lower Britwell Road, Burnham, on Thursday, May 31.

Those wishing to make donations have been encouraged to support Thames Hospice.