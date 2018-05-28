Made for Windsor season launches at Theatre Royal

Staff and performers at the Theatre Royal launched their Made for Windsor season on Wednesday (May 23).

It follows a tradition dating back 80 years, when the Windsor Repertory Company was formed by John Counsell in March 1938.

Bringing together a creative team of directors, designers, technicians and performers to make a season of productions challenges and tests the team’s talents, creativity, resourcefulness and stamina.

Many of the great theatrical icons of the last half century cut their teeth in this way of working, and the methodology bares testament to the amazing rounded and versatile artists that it has produced.

Shows include:

W Handbagged by Moira Buffini, June 19 -23.

W Jamaica Inn by Dafni Du Maurier, June 26 – 30.

W Relatively Speaking by Alan Ayckbourn, July 3 – 7.

W Fatal Encounter by Francis Durbridge, July 10 – 14.

W Lloyd George Knew my Father by William Douglas Home, July 17 – 21.

W The Dresser by Ronald Harwood, July 24 – 28.