    • In pictures: Racegoers bask in sunshine at Windsor Racecourse family fun day

    Punters celebrated the bank holiday by streaming into Windsor Racecourse in their thousands.

    The Maidenhead Road track hosted a family fun day on Monday (May28) with fairground attractions, bouncy castles and pony rides laid on for youngsters.

    The event offered free entry to children under 18, with families taking full advantage of the soaring temperatures.

    Racegoers sprawled out across the grounds as they enjoyed a jam-packed card of eight races in front of the Sky cameras.

    On course, it proved to be a great day for trainer Robert Cowell whose two runners at the meeting both secured first place.

    His first success came in the 4.15 when outsider Dubai Silk (8/1), ridden by Pat Dobbs, held off the challenge of favourite Kimifive (11/8) to gain victory.

    And Cowell soon landed a quick-fire double when Cowboy Soldier (9/2) saw off the challenge of favourite Koditime (9/4) in a photo finish in the 4.50.

