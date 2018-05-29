Windsor rape trial: Soldier 'targeted' lone woman on night out

A soldier has been accused of targeting a lone woman on the steets of Windsor after a night out before raping her.

Connor Brayley, 24, based at Victoria Barracks, Sheet Street, is charged with two counts of rape and sexual assault relating to the incident in the early hours of Saturday, December 14.

Jurors at Reading Crown Court heard today how Brayley had been on a drinking session with a fellow soldier in Windsor hours before the alleged attack.

After consuming more than five pints and taking cocaine, jurors heard how he bumped into the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, outside McDonalds at about 2am.

Alan Blake, prosecuting, said: “There was no mistake that night, from the very first moment you saw her you targeted her.

“You set eyes on her and saw that she was an attractive young girl walking on her own.

“You saw that she was extremely drunk and you took advantage in the most brazen way you could.”

Jurors watched CCTV footage showing the pair walking up Thames Street before turning into Royal Windsor Shopping.

Cameras outside Bobbi Brown, a make-up shop, captured Devon-born Brayley clambering on top of the woman while she lay on the pavement.

Giving evidence, the solider, told jurors that he was checking out the woman’s ankle after she had complained about it being sore.

Brayley is then accused of dragging his victim down a nearby alleyway before raping her in Bachelors Acre.

Mr Blake told the court: “The only reason you didn’t leave her there was because if you left her there, semi-conscious and naked in the park, she might die.”

The court was told how the pair walked back into town following the alleged attack, with the woman spotting a bouncer and running towards him in tears.

Brayley denies the charges and told jurors the pair had consensual sex.

He said: “I allowed myself to get caught in the moment and I got led on by this woman and I made the biggest mistake of my life.”