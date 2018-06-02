Windsor Running Festival announces Go Faster Food as its healthy eating partner

The Windsor Running Festival has announced nutrition company Go Faster Food as its official healthy eating partner for this year’s event, including the Windsor Women’s 10k and the Windsor Half Marathon.

Kate Percy, founder of Go Faster Food, said: “I am utterly delighted Go Faster Food will be the official healthy eating partner for the Windsor Running Festival in September this year.

“We’ll be getting prepared from the get-go with energy-rich recipe suggestions to fuel training posted on the website and then the team will be on hand throughout the race weekend.

“We’ll be handing out Go Bites, our delicious energy balls, to keep everyone’s fuel tanks topped up and our fantastic nutritionist, personal trainer and all-round dynamo Sophie Heath will be hosting the pre-race warm-up.

“It’s going to be a brilliant weekend, full of fun and brimming with all the energy that these fantastic events bring.”

Featuring the most scenic routes through the Windsor Great Park, runners in their thousands will be lacing up their trainers to begin the Windsor Half Marathon, one of the most beautiful in the UK – the start and finish on the famous Long Walk has Windsor Castle as the backdrop.

The Windsor Women’s 10k is open to women of all ages and abilities and takes place along a picturesque stretch, perfect for a fun run or for those chasing a new personal best.

Peter Hier, race director, said: “With the community at the heart of our event, we pride ourselves in promoting active lifestyles and healthy eating. We have a combined passion with Go Faster Foods and that is to encourage our runners to live healthier, more active lifestyles.

“The Go Faster Food team will have a great presence across the race weekend, at the Women’s 10k and the Half Marathon, and we’re looking forward to them helping our racers line up on the start line, full of energy!”

To register for the Windsor Women’s 10k on Saturday, September 29 visit www.windsorwomens10k.com

To enter the Windsor Half Marathon on Sunday, September 30, visit www.runwindsor.com

To learn more about Go Faster Food, their advice and recipes visit www.gofasterfood.com