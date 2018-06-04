Windsor Running Festival: Training tips for women's 10k

The Women’s 10k takes place in Windsor Great Park on Saturday, September 29, starting and finishing in the shadow of Windsor Castle.

Official race coach for the festival James Thie is a keen runner and current World Masters indoor champion over 800m, 1500m and 3000m. He has coached many athletes at all abilities over many different distances, and has put together some training tips for those looking ahead to the 10k:

Improve your technique:

Everybody runs differently, so your technique is going to be unique. Try running tall, with high hips, and placing each foot directly beneath your centre of mass keeping your arm action relaxed and efficient, with rhythmical stride.

As you increase your training, you should expect to see your movement become more efficient, and overall running gait improve.

Wear the right shoes:

Going to a specialist running store is very useful – they should be able to give you feedback and advice on your current running shoes, your technique and what extra support you require.

This can make a big difference to preventing injuries, something all runners are trying to achieve. Keep in mind the most expensive shoes might not be the best – in fact, it’s more important to make sure they are comfortable.

Set goals:

This is proven to give you the motivation to continue training. They may include personal goals to get fit and lose weight or you may aim to complete the 10k in a certain time.

Any goal is a great tool – but you may simply enjoy running – that’s fine, too.

Mix it up:

Mixing up your training routes and venues is key to beating off potential boredom. Make sure not all your jogs are over the same distance and on the same loop. You can’t beat a new trail for a longer run.

Become a social runner:

Running with others is a great way to be social and also go longer and further. The rise of the Parkrun is a global phenomenon that gets many thousands of people each week running, jogging and walking over a 5k distance.

These are great warm-up for the 10k distance.

Smarten up your 10k run:

There are numerous smartphone apps and trackers that will monitor and motivate you. They will measure your routes, give you split times and show your progression.

You can do virtual runs with your friends, have mini competitions and even have real-time online coaching support from trained professionals.

Running is an accessible urban sport – it’s also smart, sociable and healthy.

It isn’t a surprise that the 10k distance is so popular to the masses and provides a brilliant stepping stone from shorter 5k distances and also onto the half marathon distance.

To sign up for the Windsor Women’s 10k visit www.windsorwomens10k.com