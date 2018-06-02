Windsor-born war hero celebrates 100th birthday

WINDSOR: A war hero who has lived and worked in Windsor all of his life has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Ernest ‘Dick’ Shuttle, nicknamed after his father, the Windsor and Eton footballer Dick Shuttle, had a party at Kipling Court Care Home, on YorkRoad, on Saturday, May 12.

About 100 friends and family came to celebrate with Dick, who served as a soldier during the Second World War.

Growing up in Windsor, Dick went to Clewer St Stephens and The Royal Free schools, and worked as a page boy at The Playhouse Cinema before joining Barrows Laundry as a van boy, then driver.

He joined the Berkshire Yeomanry at the age of 18 and drove the vehicles that transported 25lb field guns during the war.

Representatives from the Berkshire Yeomanry and the former deputy mayor Eileen Quick were at the party.

When he returned from the war he worked as a driver for Windsorian Coaches.

Still in good health, he walks from Kipling Court to Windsor town centre at least four times a week.

Dick said: “It feels amazing to reach this age. I didn’t think I would get this far.”

His nephew Terry Wise, who organised the party, said: “I think it was a bit overwhelming for him with so many people there. He was in constant conversation with everyone there – I didn’t even get to speak to him.”