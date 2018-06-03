Line dancers wish Royal newlyweds well

A line dancing group celebrated the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in style by wearing fancy dress to their meet-up two days before the Royal Wedding.

Members of the Inspire Line Dance Group, who meet at the community hall in Parsonage Lane, wanted to send their best wishes to the newlyweds.

Carol Meakin, from the group, said: “We all wish Harry and Meghan the very best.”

Inspire have classes on Thursday, at 11am for beginners and 12.30pm for intermediates. New people are always welcome.