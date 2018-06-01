Windsor woman sets up website for family sharing

A website aimed at sharing memories and getting to know family members has been created by a Windsor woman.

Frédérique Hull, from Claremont Road, created Family Quilt after her father was telling her stories from his youth last year.

She said: “My father is 90 and we don’t have much opportunity to talk and when I saw him we really got talking about stories from his youth.”

The mother-of-two said there were so many stories she had not heard before and once she realised her parents also loved sharing, she wanted to create an ‘online scrapbook’.

The subscription based site allows users to upload photos and files such as recipes or diary extracts and record stories which are displayed in a digital quilt. This page remains private but can be shared with family members and friends.

After coming up with the initial idea in February last year, Frédérique finally launched the website last month.

Frédérique said the website is called Family Quilt because, like a patchwork quilt, it can be continually added to and is personal.

She said: “Creating this was completely out of my comfort zone. I had 28 years in the corporate background and after, I took a break. I’m a mature woman in my 50s and you could say this was my mid-life crisis.”

Frédérique spent the next 14 months working on the project ‘step by step’ and testing it out with her friends.

She wanted to make sure it was it was easy to use for all ages, including her 90-year-old father.

She said: “Starting my own business has been an exciting challenge.

“Family Quilt has helped me get to know my own parents and in-laws better and also capture some of my own stories of big and little events.

“I hope it will help other families talk, share, preserve all those stories that punctuate their lives and make their families special.”

Visit https:// familyquilt.net/faqs/ to check out the site which costs £24 a year.