Government ministers approve third runway at Heathrow Airport

Plans for a third runway at Heathrow Airport have moved a step closer after being approved by Government ministers.

The Government confirmed its backing for expansion of the UK’s busiest airport back in October 2016, subject to cabinet approval.

And during a meeting of the economic sub-committee today (Tuesday), Prime Minister Theresa May signed off on the plans.

They will now be sent to full cabinet with MPs expecting to vote on the national policy statement on aviation in the next few weeks.

Announcing the decision, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “This country has one of the largest aviation sectors in the world, contributing £22 billion of our GDP, supporting half a million jobs, servicing 285 million passengers and transporting 2.6 million tonnes of freight last year.

“The time for action is now.

“Heathrow is already full and the evidence already shows that the remaining airports aren’t far behind.”

The expansion is expected to cost more than £14 billion and could see a new runway built across the M25 between Junctions 14 and 15.

A tunnel could be built below the new runway, with the M25 carriageway being repositioned 150m to the west to accommodate the expansion.