Legoland offers free tickets to trivia savvy dads on Father's Day

Dads can grab free tickets at Legoland on Father’s Day.

The resort is offering free entry on Sunday, June 17 to the first 250 fathers who correctly answer a quick question about Miniland.

The competition will be running from 8.45am to 10am at a special trivia turnstile at the main entrance.

Upon entry, dads and their families will be able to enjoy new Lego landmarks in the world-famous Miniland including a 47,000 brick Taj Mahal and the Sydney Opera House.

Lauren Moss, senior PR manager at Legoland, said: “We know dads are used to being asked questions by their little ones, so we know they’ll be great at tackling our question about our world famous Miniland and its new attractions.

“We can’t wait to welcome them and their families to the resort.”