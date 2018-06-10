Celebrity chocolatier Mark Tilling to appear at Royal Windsor Summer Show

Celebrity chocolatier Mark Tilling will be preparing afternoon tea with a modern twist at the Royal Windsor Summer Show.

A former winner of BBC Two’s Bake Off Crème de la Crème, the chocolate master now shares his passion for baking and patisserie by teaching across the world.

Visitors to the show can book their own afternoon tea created by the pastry chef which will feature a new ruby chocolate engineered by Barry Callebaut.

A golden ticket will also be hidden away in one of the afternoon tea boxes, giving one lucky person an invitation to an exclusive event at Windsor Castle.

Mark said: “They’ve been engineering this new chocolate over the last 10 years so I’m going to be using it in part of the afternoon tea.

“We want to keep it quite modern and stylish so people will be able to take it away in a box if they like.”

The 41-year-old has been involved in the show, which is organised by the Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society, for the past three years.

He will once again be part of the judging panel as contestants aim to rustle up an array of tasty treats.

He added: “I think it’s really important that people get back into these country fair style events.

“It’s great because you get to meet some really nice people and it’s a fantastic atmosphere.”

The show is taking place on Saturday, July 14 and runs from 11am to 5pm.

Visit www.rwrhs.com for details.