Resident believes more can be done to make Eton End road safer

Traffic changes to a dangerous road will make it safer, according to one resident, who believes more can still be done.

At a cabinet meeting on Thursday, May 24, the council agreed to spend £20,000 on making the section of Eton End Road outside Eton End School safer by extending the 30mph speed limit zone and agreeing to train a ‘lollipop person’ to help children cross the road.

Ian Thompson, who lives in nearby Eton Close, praised the council but thinks more should be done.

He said: “When parents pull up to drop off their children, it reduces the road to one lane. Cars accelerate past because they want to get through before they are blocked off. Put a red line there and make it no parking down to the end of Eton Close.

“They are 85 per cent there.”

Cllr Phill Bicknell, lead member for highways, transport and Windsor, said: “The council is committed to ensuring that all roads in the borough, particularly around schools and places where children regularly frequent, are safe for everyone to use, whether they are in a vehicle or on foot.”

He added: “We are working with Eton End School on a number of road safety measures for Eton Road including a raised table at the crossing, with a painted road surface to alert drivers. This will be installed and funded by the council from an existing approved capital programme of up to £20,000.

“It was also agreed at the recent cabinet meeting that a school crossing patroller would be sought by the school supported by the Royal Borough.”