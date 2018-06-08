Council panel to consider plans for homes at Sunninghill Gasworks

Plans to build homes on the site of the former Sunninghill Gasworks will be considered by councillors next week.

London-based St William Homes, which is part of the Berkeley Group of developers, has asked for permission to demolish two cottages at the Bridge Road site in Ascot.

It wants to redevelop the area into 53 houses, 24 apartments and four residential coach houses.

An application to change the use of land and part of a building in Titness Park, London Road, Sunninghill, into a forest school will also be discussed by the Borough-wide Development Management Panel.

And an outline planning application for 14 apartments in Clarence Road, Windsor, will be decided on.

Officers have recommended all three plans be refused permission by the panel, which is due to meet on Wednesday (June 13) at Maidenhead Town Hall.