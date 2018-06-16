Gardener visits primary schools for Royal Windsor Summer Show

10:00AM, Saturday 16 June 2018
Gardening writer and broadcaster Peter Seabrook has been visiting pupils who are growing vegetables for this year’s Royal Windsor Summer Show on Friday, June 8.
Youngsters at Bishops-gate School in Englefield Green and St Peter’s School in Old Windsor have been growing potatoes, flowers and peas which they will enter into the schools competition.
Peter has sponsored the new wheelbarrow garden competition for the show.
He said: “I really want to inspire children to grow food and plants, to understand where their food comes from and to become keen growers and gardeners. I couldn’t be more pleased that this wonderful community show is involving local schools.
The show will take place in the grounds of St George’s School on Saturday, July 14.
Visit www.rwrhs.com for more information
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A painter and decorator has told of his ordeal after staff at a BP garage in Wexham told him he could not use a reusable coffee cup.
More than 60 police officers carried out drugs raids on Wednesday, May 23 at three properties in Slough and one in Windsor.