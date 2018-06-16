Gardener visits primary schools for Royal Windsor Summer Show

Gardening writer and broadcaster Peter Seabrook has been visiting pupils who are growing vegetables for this year’s Royal Windsor Summer Show on Friday, June 8.

Youngsters at Bishops-gate School in Englefield Green and St Peter’s School in Old Windsor have been growing potatoes, flowers and peas which they will enter into the schools competition.

Peter has sponsored the new wheelbarrow garden competition for the show.

He said: “I really want to inspire children to grow food and plants, to understand where their food comes from and to become keen growers and gardeners. I couldn’t be more pleased that this wonderful community show is involving local schools.

The show will take place in the grounds of St George’s School on Saturday, July 14.

Visit www.rwrhs.com for more information